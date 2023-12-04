Yemen’s Houthis target Israel-linked ships in Red Sea. Here’s what to know

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has launched a series of new attacks against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea to ramp up pressure on the US and Israel. This drew a response from a United States warship deployed in one of the world’s busiest maritime routes. The powerful group has promised more attacks will be launched if Israel and the US refuse to put a stop to the war on Gaza. Israel and the US have so far chosen not to directly attack Yemeni soil, and that will likely remain the case, as they are reluctant to further expand the scope of the war.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/4/yemens-houthis-target-israeli-linked-ships-in-red-sea-heres-what-to-know