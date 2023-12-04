U.S. Navy Destroyer Shoots Down Three Drones in Red Sea, Pentagon Says

A U.S. Navy destroyer shot down three drones during a sustained attack in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon said. These attacks were said to have come from areas in Yemen that are controlled by Iranian-backed militants. Sunday’s attack underscored the risks that the fight in Gaza could spiral into a wider conflict. For more than a month, Iranian-backed militias have conducted drone and rocket attacks against the 2,500 American troops based in Iraq and the 900 troops in Syria.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/03/world/middleeast/navy-red-sea-attack-pentagon.html