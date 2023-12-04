Israel, Expanding Offensive, Tells More Gazans to Evacuate

Three days after the end of a weeklong truce, Israel sharply expanded its evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in preparation for an expected ground invasion in the southern part of the territory. The Israeli military said over the weekend that it had approved plans for a larger ground invasion. Israeli forces have already taken control of large parts in and around Gaza City following a ground invasion from the north. The Israeli military said it had carried out airstrikes on Friday and Saturday against more than 400 targets across the Gaza Strip.

