The Israel-Hamas Truce Has Ended: What We Know So Far

Israel has resumed air raids in Gaza after a seven-day pause in fighting. The Israeli military announced on X, that the fighting is now resuming because “Hamas violated the operational pause” and “fired towards Israeli territory”. Minutes after the truce expired Israeli air raids and artillery fighting resumed in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that with the resumption of fighting, Israel was committed to achieving its targets in the war.

