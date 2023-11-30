Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Rugged Firewall for Industrial Environments

Palo Alto Networks unveiled a rugged firewall for industrial environments and announced new features available through its Industrial OT Security offering on Wednesday. The new ruggedized next-generation firewall (NGFW) is the PA-450R and is designed for harsh industrial environments. It is recommended for operational technology environments such as power substations.

The new technology uses machine learning to block threats and Palo Alto claims it to deliver three times more performance than previous generation firewalls. The PA-450R integrates with the company’s Industrial OT Security offering. It provides visibility, security, trust verification and threat prevention through one platform. The Industrial OT Security offering also now provides asset identification and risk visibility capabilities for cellular-connected devices using 3G, 4G and 5G.

For example, the new capability allows organizations to quickly detect potentially malicious communication between a mobile device and an application that may be unauthorized. The company also announced a risk priority classification feature and that its Prisma SD-WAN on-premises controller can be used in their OT environments for organizations using SD-WAN technology.

