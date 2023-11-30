Hamas says its militants killed three people at Jerusalem bus stop

Hamas claimed that the attackers behind a Jerusalem bus stop shooting that killed three people on Thursday were part of its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades. Seven people were also injured in the attack that was carried out by two attackers.

The shooting in Jerusalem comes amid a truce between Israel and Hamas which has paused fighting. The truce also allowed for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The pause in fighting was extended on Thursday for one more day after a last minute deal. Egypt has said that there are talked to prolong the truce further. After the bus stop attack, the perpetrators were allegedly killed by two soldiers and a civilian.

