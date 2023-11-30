Cyberattack on Pennsylvania Water Authority Disrupts OT Gear

The Aliquippa Municipal Water Authority, located in Pittsburgh, experienced a cyber attack this weekend. One of its booster stations was hacked by an Iranian-backed cyber group. The threat group is known as Cyber Av3ngers, and hacked a system known as Unitronics, which has components that are Israeli-owned. The technology that monitors water pressure at the station shut down during the attack.

A message appeared on the screen during the attack stating “You Have Been Hacked. Down with Israel, Every Equipment ‘Made In Israel’ Is Cyber Av3ngers Legal Target.” The booster station that was attacked measures and regulates water pressure for Raccoon and Potter townships. There is no current risk to the drinking water or water supply following the attack. The automated system shut down immediately and operations resumed manually. CISA is investigating attack, and there are concerns about potential future attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States.

