Black Basta Ransomware Group Received Over $100 Million From 90 Victims

Victim organizations have paid more than $100 million in ransom demands to the ransomware group Black Basta since early 2022. The ransomware group has been active since April of 2022 and has been responsible for over 300 infections to date. Black Basta is the fourth-most active ransomware by number of victims. It was a major threat within months of its emergence and partnered with other cybercrime gangs to employ double extortion tactics.

The group has claimed responsibility for several high-profile intrusions, including at UK business process outsourcing and professional services company Capita, Swiss industrial company ABB, French aerospace and security company Thales, Canadian meat company Maple Leaf Foods, and German car parts and defense company Rheinmetall. Elliptic believes that Black Basta has received over $100 million in ransom payments, with roughly 35% of its victims paying a ransom. The ransoms have been paid out across over 90 victim organizations.

