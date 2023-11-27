Ukrainian Attack Cuts Power to Some Russian-Occupied Areas

A Ukrainian strike on a power station in Russian-held territory in eastern Ukraine overnight cut power to towns and cities. This happened less than a day after Moscow launched a record number of attack drones toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. The overnight attack was another sign of Kyiv’s determination to inflict damage on its adversary’s electricity infrastructure before what many in Ukraine expect will be a renewed wintertime assault by Russia on Ukraine’s power grid. Power infrastructure has become a significant theater in the war, in addition to the frontline battles in southern and eastern Ukraine and a struggle for control of the Black Sea. Ukraine’s energy sector has prepared extensively for the likelihood of another winter assault, repairing and shielding electricity substations and installing additional power production capacity. Air defenses including Patriot missile systems supplied by the country’s NATO allies have also made the country less vulnerable.

