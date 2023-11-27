North Korean Software Supply Chain Attack Hits North America, Asia 

North Korean hackers breached a Taiwanese company and used its systems to deliver malware to the US, Canada, Japan and Taiwan in a supply chain attack, Microsoft reported. The hackers compromised the company’s systems and modified a legitimate application installer. They added malicious code designed to download, decrypt and load a second-stage payload. Microsoft started seeing activity related to this malicious installer on October 20, with the file reaching more than 100 devices in Japan, Taiwan, Canada and the United States.

