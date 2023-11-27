Diplomatic dash as end of Israel-Gaza truce looms

The US president says his goal is to prolong the truce as Israel and Hamas express their conditions for an extension. Statements from Israel, Hamas, the United States and others, released overnight and into the morning, stressed the urgency of extending the four-day pause in the war, which is due to end on Monday. The diplomatic drive is continuing as the two sides prepare a fourth captive-prisoner swap. US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he hoped the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas could continue as long as captives were being released. Hamas said it wanted to extend the pause in fighting if serious efforts were made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released by Israel.

