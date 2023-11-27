Biden seeks to Expand Israeli Access to US Weapons Stockpile

The White House aims to lift nearly all restrictions on Israel’s access to weapons from a crucial US stockpile. The White House asked the United States Senate to scrap the restrictions in its latest supplementary budget request on October 20. If granted, the request would enable Israel to access more high-powered US weapons at a reduced cost, with less congressional oversight. However, there are signs that the US public’s support for military aid to Israel is waning amid the Gaza war, in which Israeli attacks have killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,000 children.

