Yamaha Motor Confirms Data Breach Following Ransomware Attack

The personal information of employees was stolen in a ransomware attack targeting a Philippines subsidiary of Yamaha Motor. The incident, the Japanese mobility and industrial giant says, occurred on October 25, and only impacted one server managed by Yamaha Motor Philippines, which is the company’s motorcycle manufacturing and sales subsidiary in the country. Yamaha says it immediately set up a “countermeasures team”, took steps to prevent further damage, and launched an investigation into the incident. The attack was also reported to the Philippine authorities.

