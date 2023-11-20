Russian Diplomacy Leverages Israel-Hamas War for Moral High Ground

The European Union and the United States have framed their defense of Ukraine as a stance against an aggressor and a war criminal, however, Israel’s persecution of the war in Gaza is weakening criminal prosecutions against Russia. This has political and legal ramifications, complicating the task of holding Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine. Russia has been quick to capitalize on the moral and legal murkiness Israel’s counterattack on Hamas created.

