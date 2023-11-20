Only 9% of IT budgets are Dedicated to Security

The expansion of attack surfaces in a post-pandemic hybrid world, combined with shrinking teams and budgets and the rapid rise of generative AI, are fueling an urgent need for companies to improve their security posture. For companies of all sizes, limited risk visibility and resource constraints make it challenging to improve their security. 1 in 4 organizations have downsized IT staff and 60% have either already reduced IT budgets or are planning to as they continue grappling with the challenging global economic environment. The two biggest barriers to proving and demonstrating security externally are a lack of staffing and lack of automation to replace manual work. Only 9% of businesses’ IT budgets are dedicated to security, with 1 in 3 leaders saying their IT budgets are continuing to shrink.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/11/20/businesses-security-compliance-strategy/