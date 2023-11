Argentines on Sunday chose Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian, as their next president. This is a shift to the right for the nation struggling under an economic crisis and a sign of the enduring strength of the global far right. Mr. Milei has pledged to slash spending and taxes, close Argentina’s central bank and replace the nation’s currency with the U.S. dollar.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/19/world/americas/argentina-election-javier-milei.html