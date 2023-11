The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) has introduced the Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT), the industry’s inaugural authoritative zero trust certification. The certification responds to the evolving landscape of pervasive technology and the inadequacy of legacy security models and aims to equip security professionals with the knowledge necessary to develop and implement a zero trust strategy.

