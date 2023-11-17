ChatGPT’s Popularity Triggers Global Generative AI Investment Surge

While AI is not a new technology, GPT-3.5 captured the world’s attention and triggered a surge of investment in generative AI. As a result, IDC expects worldwide spending on AI solutions will grow to more than $500 billion in 2027. Most organizations will also experience a notable shift in the weight of technology investments toward AI implementation and adoption of AI-enhanced products/services. There are two sides to GenAI: accelerated efficiency and catastrophic risk. To reduce the risks, cloud and software platform providers will bundle GenAI safety and governance packages with their primary services to add value and differentiate their offerings.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/11/17/generative-ai-investment-surge/