US and China agree to resume military communications after summit

The US and China have agreed to resume military communications to attempt to ease rising tensions according to President Joe Biden. Following a rare meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in California on Wednesday, Biden said that the two countries will be back to direct, open and clear communications. This was the first time the two presidents have spoken in person in over a year.

Both sides are portraying the meeting as largely successful. China had severed military-to-military communications last year after previous US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Yesterday’s meeting was described as constructive and productive. Mr Xi spoke openly about wanting to pursue better relations with the US at a dinner with US business leaders. Mr Xi Said he and President Biden have agreed to continue on a path of co-operation and diplomacy.

