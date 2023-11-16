Oil Giant Aramco Drills Down on Saudi ICS Security

Aramco is exploring ways of strengthening cyber protections for its industrial assets and infrastructure. Aramco is looking to boost security for operational technology environments. It will work with Dragos, a cybersecurity firm to open a Saudi-Arabia based academy to provide training for this region.

The work with Dragos will accelerate Saudi Arabia’s vision to foster economic relations with global partners, as well as improving its digital economy. This initiative to strengthen security comes a decade after Aramco experienced a malware attack that infected 35,000 of its computers for several hours. The company then had to sever every company computer and data center connection, making day-to-day operations impossible. Cybersecurity experts applaud this move and say that OT training shouldn’t be overestimated and can help with some of an organization’s biggest challenges.

