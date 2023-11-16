Microsoft announces custom AI chip that could compete with Nvidia

Microsoft unveiled two chips at its Ignite conference in Seattle on Wednesday. The first, its Maia 100 artificial intelligence chip, could compete with Nvidia’s highly sought-after AI graphics processing units. The second, a Cobalt 100 Arm chip, is aimed at general computing tasks and could compete with Intel processors. Cash-rich technology companies have begun giving their clients more options for cloud infrastructure they can use to run applications. Alibaba

, Amazon and Google have done this for years. Microsoft, with about $144 billion in cash at the end of October, had 21.5% cloud market share in 2022, behind only Amazon, according to one estimate. Virtual-machine instances running on the Cobalt chips will become commercially available through Microsoft’s Azure cloud in 2024, Rani Borkar, a corporate vice president, told CNBC in an interview. She did not provide a timeline for releasing the Maia 100. Google

announced its original tensor processing unit for AI in 2016. Amazon Web Services revealed its Graviton Arm-based chip and Inferentia AI processor in 2018, and it announced Trainium, for training models, in 2020. Special AI chips from cloud providers might be able to help meet demand when there’s a GPU shortage. But Microsoft and its peers in cloud computing aren’t planning to let companies buy servers containing their chips, unlike Nvidia or AMD. The company built its chip for AI computing based on customer feedback, Borkar explained. Microsoft is testing how Maia 100 stands up to the needs of its Bing search engine’s AI chatbot (now called Copilot instead of Bing Chat), the GitHub Copilot coding assistant and GPT-3.5-Turbo, a large language model from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Borkar said.

Full story : Microsoft is introducing its first chip for artificial intelligence, along with an Arm-based chip for general-purpose computing jobs.