Finland to close some crossing points on Russia border – PM

Finland’s prime minister announced that some of the border crossings that Finland shares with Russia will be closed. Four crossing points in the south are closing at midnight on Friday, however two in the north will day open for asylum applications. Finland has seen a surge of illegal crossings from Russia in recent days. Most of the recent refugees have been third-country citizens.

Petteri Orpo accuses Russia of deliberately helping those who do not have proper documents get to the border. The Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Niirala and Imatra border crossings will close in the far south-east of the country. According to border guards, 75 asylum seekers arrived in Finland on Wednesday. Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russia.

