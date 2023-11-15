OpenAI halts new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups amid high demand

OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, said it has put new sign-ups on hold for the premium version of the AI tool, ChatGPT Plus, due to a high surge in usage after DevDay. The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, made the announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Nov. 15. According to Altman, new sign-ups are paused because the platform has exceeded its capacity, affecting users’ quality of experience. Atman said ChatGPT Plus has seen a surge in usage since OpenAI’s DevDay, where it announced some new application programming interfaces (APIs) roughly a week ago. The CEO said although new registrations are temporarily suspended, users can still select within the app to be notified when subscriptions reopen. The decision to pause new ChatGPT sign-ups follows a week where OpenAI services — including ChatGPT and its API — experienced a series of outages related to high-demand and distributed denial-of-service attacks. The pause should mean that developers building generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs) and using the API encounter fewer issues (like being unable to save GPT drafts). But it could also mean a temporary decrease in new users of GPTs since they are only available to Plus subscribers.

