Amazon launches Astro for Business, a robot to protect SMBs

Amazon just announced a new assignment for its home-monitoring robot, Astro: business security. With the new Astro for Business, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) can protect their inventory and surveil up to 5,000 square feet. Astro is going from a household robot to a business security solution powered by its AI-driven person recognition and mapping, an HD periscope camera with night vision, smart alerts, and the ability to set up scheduled patrols and custom patrol routes. “We have been testing Astro in a variety of businesses and have seen firsthand how Astro’s intelligent motion helped provide visibility on blind spots and areas that existing stationary cameras couldn’t see, giving business owners peace of mind because their inventory and property are protected, even when they aren’t there,” said Anthony Robson, head of product for Amazon Astro. Astro for Business moves around a business with ease to surveil large areas, with the ability to create maps of up to 5,000 square feet. A new Astro Secure subscription gives users the ability to let Astro patrol areas autonomously, set up custom patrol zones and routes, and monitor for sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms going off, or sounds of breaking glass.

