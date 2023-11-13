Netanyahu Sees No Near-Term Role for Palestinian Authority in a Postwar Gaza

Even as Israeli tanks and ground troops continued to battle Hamas militants in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday outlined a postwar vision for the territory. This version does not involve the Palestinian Authority in its current form. Mr. Netanyahu said “overall military responsibility” would be handled by Israel after the war. The comments were at odds with views expressed by the Biden administration, which last week made it clear that there should be no Israeli “re-occupation” of Gaza.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/12/world/middleeast/netanyahu-gaza-hamas-palestinian-authority.html