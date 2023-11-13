Indonesian President Joko Widodo Heads to U.S. Amid Gaza Tensions

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in the United States this week for a summit with President Joe Biden at the White House amid the Israel-Gaza war. The visit has prompted questions about whether Widodo will call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The issue is particularly heated as the Indonesia Hospital has been encircled by Israeli forces. However, experts told Al Jazeera that Widodo was likely to use the visit to the White House to discuss a wide range of issues.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/13/indonesian-president-joko-widodo-heads-to-us-amid-gaza-tensions