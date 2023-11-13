How Chinese Aggression is Increasing the Risk of War in the Taiwan Strait

China’s increasingly aggressive activities around Taiwan are fueling fears that the United States could be drawn into a third major war in the world. Reestablishing communication channels will be high on the agenda when President Biden talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. Aside from wearing down Taiwanese defenses, these aggressive activities create psychological pressure on the island’s 23 million inhabitants to give in to Beijing’s demands for unification. The United States does not have a formal defense treaty with Taiwan, but it is committed to providing Taiwan, through arms sales and military aid, with weapons to defend itself.

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/11/13/china-biden-xi-meeting-apec-taiwan/