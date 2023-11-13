ChatGPT: OpenAI Attributes Regular Outages to DDoS Attacks

The popular generative AI application ChatGPT experienced recurring outages this week. The company attributed the recurring disruptions to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack resulting in high error rates in the API and ChatGPT itself, and said that it’s undertaking a series of countermeasures to get the service back up and running. While OpenAI has not yet commented on who is behind the attacks, hacker group Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the DDoS attacks via its Telegram channel. A current check on ChatGPT did not reveal any ongoing problems, but some believe that the platform can expect plenty of attention from cyberattackers in general going forward.

