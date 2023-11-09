WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world and one aspect of the app that users prefer is its strong security and privacy features. This summer, WhatsApp added a feature that allows users silence unknown callers. The messaging app now has a setting that can hide your IP address from other parties on a call.

WhatsApp calls are currently either peer-to-peer or relayed via WhatsApp servers. Peer-to-peer connections allow for faster data transfers and better call quality, however the connection reveals both parties’ IP addresses. The new “Protect IP address in calls” feature can be enabled, requiring all calls go through the WhatsApp relay servers instead of a direct connection. This will no longer allow callers to see each other’s IP addresses and locate their geographic location. Calls are end-to-end encrypted and WhatsApp ensures that it cannot listen to users calls, even if they go through relay servers.

Read More: WhatsApp releases new security features to protect users’ IP addresses