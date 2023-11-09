17 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

An alleged plot to attack Jews in Brazil was foiled following the arrest of two men suspected to be linked to the Islamist group Hezbollah. The arrests were made in São Paulo on Wednesday in an operation that was described as a disruption of preparation of terrorist attacks. Other raids were carried out across the country according to Brazilian authorities.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office said its spy agency Mossad worked with Brazilian law enforcement on the operation. Brazil’s Federal Police said 11 search and seizure raids were executed in São Paulo. Recruiters face charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and participating in preparations for terrorist acts and could face prison sentences of up to 15 and a half years if convicted. Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Shia Muslim organization that exerts political influence in Lebanon and controls the country’s armed forces. Hezbollah is considered to be a terrorist organization by the UK, the US, Israel, Gulf Arab countries and more.

Read More: Suspects held over alleged Hezbollah plot in Brazil