Samsung unveils ChatGPT alternative Samsung Gauss that can generate text, code and images

Just a few days after OpenAI’s developer event, Samsung unveiled its own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, at the Samsung AI Forum 2023. Samsung Gauss, developed by the tech giant’s research unit Samsung Research, consists of three tools: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image. Samsung Gauss Language is a large language model that can understand human language and answer questions like ChatGPT. It can be used to increase productivity in several ways. For instance, it can help you write and edit emails, summarize documents, and translate languages. Samsung plans to incorporate the large language model into its devices like phones, laptops and tablets to make the company’s smart devices a bit smarter. When asked if it supports both English and Korean as interaction languages, a spokesperson of Samsung declined to comment on it. Samsung Gauss Code, which works with its code assistant called code.i, focuses more specifically on development code. The idea is that Samsung Gauss Code could help developers write code quickly. Samsung said the AI model for code will support “code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.” As for Samsung Gauss Image, as the name suggests, it will be an image generation and editing feature. For instance, it could be used to convert a low-resolution image into a high-resolution one. The tech company said Samsung Gauss is now being used internally with its staff only but will be available to public users “in the near future.” The company did not elaborate on a timeline. Samsung aims to release Galaxy S24 based on its Generative AI model as early as 2024, according to local media reports.

