ChatGPT is back online after a 90-minute ‘major’ OpenAI outage

OpenAI’s ChatGPT service is back online after being down and inaccessible for its 100 million weekly active users. ChatGPT went down shortly before 9AM ET / 6AM PT and remained inaccessible for more than 90 minutes. OpenAI said it was experiencing a major outage that also impacted the company’s API services. ChatGPT users were greeted with a “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” message during the outage. OpenAI says “a fix has been implemented and we are gradually seeing the services recover.” OpenAI is currently monitoring the service to ensure there aren’t further issues, as this latest outage comes a day after a partial outage affected both ChatGPT and API services for a few hours last night. ChatGPT hasn’t had any significant problems for months now, with the AI-powered service continuing to be one of the fastest growing ever. In less than a year, it’s hit 100 million weekly users, with over 2 million developers building on OpenAI’s API services. OpenAI held its first developer conference on Monday, announcing GPT-4 Turbo and the ability for anyone to create their own version of ChatGPT. This new GPTs feature will be available to paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers, who can make internal-only versions of ChatGPT for their employees.

