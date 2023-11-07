The Evolution Of AI: From IBM And AWS To OpenAI and Anthropic

I was recently engaged in a conversation about my work on Watson back in 2015 when a comment I received confused with me: “AI just started! Was ChatGPT created in 2015?” I realized then that many people didn’t realize the depth of AI history. First of all, what is AI? Artificial Intelligence, a specialty within computer science, focuses on creating systems that replicate human intelligence and problem-solving abilities. These systems learn from data, process information, and refine their performance over time, distinguishing them from conventional computer programs that require human intervention for improvement. The landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation by technologists that have shaped its trajectory. In this journey, key players have emerged, each contributing to the evolution of AI in unique and transformative ways. The history of AI can be traced back to the 1950s, when Alan Turing published “Computer Machinery and Intelligence,” introducing the Turing Test as a measure of computer intelligence. At the same time, John McCarthy, a “founding father” of AI, created LISP, the first programming language for AI research which is still used today. The 1970s saw significant milestones including the autonomous Stanford Cart navigating a room full of chairs and the founding of the American Association of Artificial Intelligence, now known as the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI). A period of low interest and funding in AI followed due to setbacks in the machine market and expert systems. Despite decreased funding, the early 90s brought AI into everyday life with innovations like the Roomba and speech recognition software. The surge in interest was followed by a new funding for research, which allowed even more progress to be made.

