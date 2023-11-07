OpenAI Now Lets You Build Your Own Custom GPT Chatbots

OpenAI, the company whose ChatGPT brought AI chatbots to mainstream awareness, said Monday that it’ll let you build your own special-purpose version of its artificial intelligence technology. And with a new app store coming that’ll let you find or share these GPTs, as the company is calling the special-purpose bots, OpenAI looks like it’s hoping to have something an iPhone moment. You don’t need to know how to program to make a new GPT. You have to give it plain-language instructions, upload some of your own knowledge in the form of PDFs, videos or other files, then steer the bot’s purpose in a direction like creating images or searching the web. “GPTs are tailored versions of ChatGPT for a specific purpose,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said at the OpenAI DevDay conference in San Francisco. He demonstrated the technology, telling the build system to create an advice-giving app for startups that draws from videos of his own talks that he uploaded. And he expects many more GPTs to arrive. “Eventually, you’ll have your personalized GPTs that can call out to lots of other GPTs,” Altman said. “You’ll be able to accomplish very complex things by bringing different services together.” Also at its DevDay, OpenAI talked up a new large language model called GPT-4 Turbo that can handle much larger, more complex prompts. OpenAI is at the cusp of the AI revolution, training its enormously complex LLM to recognize patterns on vast swaths of text like internet chat forums. The AI technology can accept prompts like “explain the concept of hell in Dante’s Inferno” and generate its own response.

