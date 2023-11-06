Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an incredibly powerful business tool, but not many organizations are capable of using it to its full potential. This is particularly true for those who try to go it alone. An effective way of tackling this challenge is to find friendly partners who can help bear the burden. This means other businesses and organizations with the skills you’re missing or that specialize in the support infrastructure you need, be it in engineering, logistics, marketing or sales. This is particularly essential when dealing with AI. It’s certainly getting easier for companies to start exploring and benefiting from AI. But fully integrating it in a business across every viable use case is still expensive, time-consuming and often dependent on the availability of highly skilled specialists. Businesses rely on trusted networks of consultants, suppliers, and resellers to create these partnership ecosystems. Partnership working in the context of AI is going to be particularly important for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that generate the majority of GDP and account for 90 percent of global business activity. Ultimately, it’s likely to be these businesses that will determine whether AI achieves its projected $4.4 trillion potential. In my experience, topping the list of reasons that a business is having difficulty realizing its AI ambitions is simply a lack of skills. Much has been written about the shortage of AI professionals, such as machine learning engineers, data scientists and project managers with experience in the field.

Full opinion : The Vital Role Of Partnerships In Scaling Artificial Intelligence.