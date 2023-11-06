Security Agency Publishes Post-Quantum Guidance for Firms

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has released more information designed to help organizations migrate their systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Quantum computing promises to open the door to boundless innovation, but also the threat of effectively breaking public key cryptography (PKC); specifically, the algorithms used for key establishment and digital signatures, the agency warned. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been busy selecting and establishing new algorithms that will be immune to quantum cracking. Although viable quantum computers are still some years away, lawmakers and industry have been preparing the way.

