Since January 2023, an Iranian advanced persistent threat (APT) actor has been targeting higher education and technology organizations in Israel with wipers, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks reports. The APT has been active since at least 2020 and is believed to be sponsored by the Iranian government. The threat actor has been launching espionage and destructive attacks, mainly against entities in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, but was also observed targeting a diamond industry firm in South Africa last year.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/iranian-apt-targets-israeli-education-tech-sectors-with-new-wipers/