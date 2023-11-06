Exploring the Global Shift Towards AI-Specific Legislation

Sarah Pearce, a Partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth, has offered insights into the evolving landscape of AI legislation and its global impact. Pearce explores key principles, public participation, the future of AI laws in a world of rapid technological advancements, and how to balance fostering innovation and ensuring effective regulation.

There is evidence of a shift on a global scale as G7 leaders recently agreed on the International Guiding Principles on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a voluntary Code of Conduct for AI developers under the Hiroshima AI Process. There is also the EU AI Act, which is the most advanced. Pearce believes that legislators need to consider the core data protection principles contained in the GDPR. She also believes that it is vital that the public – but moreover, all stakeholders – be involved in discussions around AI.

