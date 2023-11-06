Blinken Makes Unannounced Iraq Trip Amid Israel-Gaza War Spillover Fears

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a surprise visit to Iraq amid growing fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a broader regional conflict. He held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday as Washington seeks Baghdad’s help in cracking down on attacks on US forces that it has blamed on Iran-backed groups. Al-Sudani, whose government has close ties with Iran but has publicly condemned attacks on US forces in his country, reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and pointed to “the urgency of containing the crisis and preventing its spread”, his office said in a statement. On Sunday night, Blinken arrived in Turkey where he is expected to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, amid warnings by the Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah that the diplomat’s visit would be met with “an unprecedented escalation”.

