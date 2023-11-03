Spy Module Discovered in WhatsApp Mods

There are several popular mods found to contain a spy module identified as Trojan-Spy.AndroidOS.CanesSpy in WhatsApp. According to an advisory published by the security experts, the spy module functions by utilizing suspicious components in the trojanized client manifest, including a service and a broadcast receiver that are not present in the official WhatsApp client. The malicious implant transmits crucial device information to a command-and-control (C2) server, including the IMEI, phone number, mobile country code, mobile network code and more. Kaspersky said that between October 5 and 31 alone, its cybersecurity solutions have intercepted over 340,000 attacks related to this WhatsApp spy mod across more than a hundred countries.

