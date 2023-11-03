G7 Countries Establish Voluntary AI Code of Conduct

The Group of Seven countries, the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S., as well as the European Union, have created a voluntary AI code of conduct, released on October 30, regarding the use of advanced artificial intelligence. This code of conduct called “Hiroshima Process International Code of Conduct for Organizations Developing Advanced AI Systems,” is a risk-based approach that intends “to promote safe, secure and trustworthy AI worldwide and will provide voluntary guidance for actions by organizations developing the most advanced AI systems.”

