Macron visits Kazakhstan on strategic tour of Central Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Central Asia, including meetings with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is part of his efforts to strengthen ties in a region where Russia and China have strong influence. During the visit, several agreements were signed, covering critical minerals for clean energy technologies, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace. France is the fifth-largest foreign investor in Kazakhstan, and the country’s leaders have sought to establish strong strategic partnerships with Western nations. This comes as other powers, including China and Turkey, are increasing their efforts to build strategic partnerships in resource-rich Central Asia.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/1/macron-in-kazakhstan