Chrome 119 Patches 15 Vulnerabilities

Google has released Chrome 119 to the stable channel with patches for 15 vulnerabilities, including three “high” severity bugs. Among the 13 issues reported by external researchers, the company paid $16,000 for the first flaw and $11,000 for the second but hasn’t yet determined the amount to be awarded for the third issue. In total, Google has paid over $40,000 in bug bounty rewards to the reporting researchers. The exact final amount might be higher, as the bounties for three of the bugs are yet to be determined. Access to these bugs is restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

