The US has dismissed claims made by Russia that an anti-Israel riot at a Dagestan airport on Sunday was organized by Ukraine and the West. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the incident was an attempt to spread chaos in Russia in an televised address on Monday. The event saw hundreds of people storm the Makhachkala airport ahead of the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Many of the people in the airport waved Palestinian flags and chanted antisemitic slogans. The incident is thought to be sparked by anger over the conflict in Gaza. Security forces brought the situation under control. In his address, Mr Putin argued that the US and their satellites were the ones who organized the chaos. John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, responded to the allegations and said that the West had nothing to do with the riot.

