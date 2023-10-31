Montenegro’s new government eyes EU membership as it finally takes power

Lawmakers in Montenegro have voted to forma. coalition government with pro-European, pro-Russian and pro-Serbian parties, five months after inconclusive general elections were held. 46 MPs of the 81-member parliament voted for a government coalition after an overnight debate. The coalition will be formed by the center-right pro-European Democrats, the pro-Serbian Socialist People’s Party and five parties representing the Albanian minority.

Prime Minister Milojiko Spajic will lead the coalition and said that under his leadership, the country will continue its pursuit of European Union membership. Spajic also said he will target economic development and a stronger standing in regional affairs. His economic policies will aim to improve living standards in Montenegro, including reforms enabling more fiscal revenues, investment and a better business climate and judiciary.

