The chief of the main UN agency operating in Gaza warned that the Gaza population is being “dehumanized” in a statement tot he UN Security Council on Monday. Pressure has mounted on Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruling out the possibility of a ceasefire.

Commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) told the security council that over the past three weeks, thousands of children have been killed in airstrikes carried out by Israel in Gaza. Major UN agencies are calling for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow for aid deliveries to the more than 2 million civilians trapped in Gaza with low supplies of food, water and medical equipment. UN agencies also have called for the release of 240 hostages that Israel believes are being held by Hamas, the militant group that controls the area. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear on Monday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire.

Read More: Gaza population being ‘dehumanized’ UN agency warns as Netanyahu rejects ceasefire calls