Boeing Breached by Ransomware, LockBit Gang Claims

A prolific ransomware threat group LockBit claims that it breached Boeing and will begin to release sensitive data it stole from the company’s systems by Nov 2 if ransom demands are not met. The threat group posted the comment on its leak site and included a countdown to the deadline.

A Boeing spokesperson said that the claim is being addressed. LockBit claims it accessed Boeing’s systems with a zero-day vulnerability. If this is true, threat intelligence experts expect a long road of recovery for the aviation and aerospace company. The incident is concerning both for its immediate threat and of the fallout, as the company and customers could now be at greater risk fro phishing attacks. LockBit is the most active ransomware threat group form over the past year according to research.

