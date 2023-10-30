If you’ve been following the news lately, you know the era of artificial intelligence (AI) is truly here, and the biggest vendors of ERP and business applications are leading the way through the secure (and ethical) adoption of AI—incorporating it straight into business processes. Examples of this are Oracle discussing how the company is embedding generative AI into its portfolio of cloud services and SAP releasing its generative AI business copilot, Joule. As businesses continue to harness the power of generative AI, it becomes crucial to address the intricate relationship between this technology and application security. Through my experience working with a number of CIOs, CISOs and business executives who oversee some of the world’s largest ERP deployments, I’ve noticed a common thread of excitement about the potential of leveraging the vast amount of relevant business data in their ERP, CRM, supply chain and HR solutions entangled with significant concerns with how to leverage AI in a secure way. Generative AI presents a fresh set of complexities in the realm of application security. While its potential for content generation is profound, the very capabilities that make it innovative also can introduce vulnerabilities. A significant concern is the potential misuse of generative AI for malicious purposes. Adversaries could exploit these models to craft sophisticated social engineering attacks through text generation or create malicious code that becomes harder to detect through code generation.

Full opinion : Navigating The Future Of Generative AI And ERP Cybersecurity.