Companies Scramble to Integrate Immediate Recovery into Ransomware Plans

According to Zerto, more than one-third of companies still do not have a well-rounded, holistic ransomware strategy in place. The survey also found that companies are reevaluating their data protection and cyber resilience strategies to align more closely with the threats they are facing. The report shows that 35.4% of companies are not prioritizing recovery. This is concerning as ransomware actors are becoming more capable of impounding data. The survey’s findings suggest that companies need to reevaluate their ransomware strategies and adopt a more holistic approach that includes recovery, data protection, and cyber insurance.

