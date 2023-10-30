Biden Wants to Move Fast on AI Safeguards and Will Sign an Executive Order to Address His Concerns

President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence — requiring industry to develop safety and security standards. This executive order will introduce new consumer protections and give federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology. The order also touches on matters of privacy, civil rights, consumer protections, scientific research, and worker rights. AI has been a source of deep personal interest for Biden, with its potential to affect the economy and national security. Using the Defense Production Act, the order will require leading AI developers to share safety test results and other information with the government. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is to create standards to ensure AI tools are safe and secure before public release.

